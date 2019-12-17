TODAY |

Black Caps taking lessons from pink ball thrashing into Boxing Day Test

New Zealand refused to completely wipe their Perth pink-ball horror show from memory.

Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith. Source: Photosport

The Kiwis' lack of experience in day-night Tests showed at Optus Stadium, crumbling to a 296-run defeat against Australia to open the series.

Despite the Trans-Tasman battle reverting back to the red-ball for Boxing Day, quick Tim Southee said the team analysed their first Test performance thoroughly.

"It's different, the pink ball...but I don't think you park it," Southee told reporters.

"There's things we did well in Perth, there's things we didn't do so well.

"I think the strength of the group is we look at those areas and we look to improve, we're always looking to improve.

"Although it was a different type of Test cricket, there's still things we learned from that."

In Melbourne the tourists with have a new opening batsman in tow, with Tom Blundell replacing the struggling Jeet Raval.

Also into the team comes Southee's long-time opening bowling partner Trent Boult, who sat out the first Test due to a rib muscle injury.

The left-armer was sorely missed in in Perth, with Boult's 17 wickets in Australian conditions the sixth most by a Kiwi bowler.

"Not only our partnership, but 'Wags' (Neil Wagner) as well, the three of us have played a lot of cricket together," Southee said.

"We've had a lot of success together so it's nice to have Trent back.

"Hopefully all the injuries are behind him and he's refreshed and ready to go."

New Zealand will play their first Boxing Day Test at the MCG since 1987, with a crowd of about 75,000 expected for day one.

