Black Caps take ODI series victory over India after bowlers seal Eden Park thriller

The Black Caps have claimed an ODI series victory over India, taking a 22-run victory at Eden Park for an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one to play.

Missing key names such as Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, the Black Caps' makeshift bowling attack restricted India to 251 all out, chasing New Zealand's perhaps under par score of 273/8.

Beginning their chase of 274 for what would be a series levelling win, India lost opener Mayank Argawal in the third over, caught at slip by Ross Taylor off Hamish Bennett for three.

At the other end though, youngster Prithvi Shaw played freely, racing to 24 off 18. However, the introduction of 6-foot-8 Kyle Jamieson would be his undoing, the debutant taking a wicket with the final ball of his first over in international cricket.

Tim Southee took the big wicket of Virat Kohli, going through the Indian skipper's defence to disturb the stumps, gone for 15 with the visitors at 57/3.

Effectively down a bowler, with Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn both ruled out with gastro, the Black Caps' all-rounders' performances were going to be key. Colin de Grandhomme obliged in his first over, KL Rahul dragging a short ball back onto his stumps, India 71/4.

India were five down not long after, Kedar Jadhav spooning a catch to Henry Nicholls off Southee, out for nine.

Having scored his maiden ODI hundred in the first match of the series in Hamilton, Shreyas Iyer stood tall amid the fall of wickets for India, reaching 50 from 56 balls.

He too would perish though, Bennett's re-introduction into the bowling attack catching a feather behind to captain Tom Latham with the gloves, India 129/6.

A brief stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur was ended by de Grandhomme, Thakur missing a straight ball to become the third Indian batsman to lose his stumps.

Jadeja would continue to frustrate the Black Caps' bowlers, seeing the target reduced to under 100, India needing 85 from the final 10 overs.

He and Navdeep Saini adding the biggest partnership of India's innings, notching a 50-run stand for the eighth wicket in 64 balls. Jadeja survived an LBW review, hit on the full by de Grandhomme, ball tracking showing to miss the stumps completely.

Saini threatened to see India over the line, hitting five fours and two sixes, before Jamieson returned to the bowling crease to end the dangerous partnership for 76.

Jadeja passed his 50, coming from 67 balls, as India needed 40 from the last four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was run out by Jimmy Neesham after a quickfire 10 from 12, India left needing 23 from the final 13 balls with their last batsman at the crease.

Jadeja's innings would come to an end not long after, caught in the deep by de Grandhomme for 55, giving the Black Caps a 22-run victory.