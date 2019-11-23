Black Caps take first innings lead after BJ Watling's gutsy hundred

A fighting effort from BJ Watling has given the Black Caps a first innings lead over England at Mount Maunganui, reaching the end of day three 393/6 at Bay Oval, 41 runs ahead.

After finishing day two not out with six, Watling started day two looking to see the Black Caps try to at least reach England's first innings score of 353.

The Black Caps wicketkeeper added 70 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Henry Nicholls (41), before the left hander fell LBW to England captain Joe Root.

That dismissal saw Colin de Grandhomme join Watling at the crease, who seized the initiative, reaching his half century off 73 balls, the pair adding 119 runs together. Watling reaching his milestone from 149 balls, taking a back seat to the aggressive de Grandhomme.

However, de Grandhomme fell to the first ball after tea, edging behind to give debutant Dominic Sibley his first Test catch, out for 65.

Watling would bat on, reaching his eighth Test hundred before drinks in the final session, coming from 251 balls with 12 boundaries. He will resume tomorrow morning, unbeaten with 119.

The Black Caps have never lost a Test in which Watling has reached three figures, with a record of five wins and two draws before this match.

At the other end, Santner survived a late chance, a back foot defence narrowly avoiding Ollie Pope at short leg, finishing not out with 31.