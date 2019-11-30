Black Caps take bragging rights against England after day two in Hamilton

The Black Caps will take the upper hand into day three of the second Test against England, the tourists going to stumps at 39/2 in Hamilton, 336 runs behind.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taking the new ball without bowling partner Trent Boult at the other end, Tim Southee rattled England opener Dominic Sibley, striking the right hander on the head in the third over.

Rattled, Southee would have his man not long after, trapping Sibley in front not long after for four, England losing their first wicket at 11/1.

Bowling from the other end in place of Boult, Matt Henry would have been tearing his hair out, having Rory Burns dropped at slip by Ross Taylor.

Henry would have a reason to smile though, removing Joe Denly in his next over also for four. The dismissal made all the sweeter for Henry, with he and Denly both having played together for Kent in English County Cricket.

Burns was given another life on 19, a clip off his pads put down by a diving Jeet Raval at square leg.