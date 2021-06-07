Black Caps take another look at plan for Trent Boult - 'We'll weigh up the pros and cons'

The Black Caps management team is working out how to best prepare Trent Boult for next week's World Test Championship final.

The left-armer missed the first test against England at Lord's after only arriving in the UK last week.

The second test, which starts at Edgbaston on Thursday night (NZT), was originally seen as being too soon for Boult, but Black Caps coach Gary Stead says he's now "a chance" of playing this week.

"There are a few things that have changed since I said that a few weeks ago," Stead said.

"One the British Government has relaxed their quarantine stipulations here so Trent is actually out of isolation probably three or four days earlier than we'd expected."

It has allowed the Black Caps to rethink their plans for Boult in the lead-up to the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton.

"The original plan we had in place with the information that we had at the time was that we weren't to play him in this next test. That perhaps two or three days training was getting him to the point where we needed him to be.

"But I guess coming out of that isolation probably three days earlier than what we originally anticipated does put a slightly different spin on it as well.

"We'll weigh up the pros and cons of that and there are certainly them on both sides and work out with Trent what we think is the best course forward to make sure that he's fit and raring to go for that final."

The Black Caps were given a day off overnight, but will train at Edgbaston tonight (Tuesday) when Boult will be assessed further.

"Trent is more keen than he was a week ago. That's because he's over here now, he's part of the environment which is great," Stead said.

"Right now it's a little bit early for us to make that call.