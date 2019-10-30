Black Caps' T20 series with England not about World Cup revenge, says Ross Taylor

Starting their international summer with five T20 internationals and two Tests against England, the Black Caps aren't concentrating on revenge for this year's Cricket World Cup final loss, says batsman Ross Taylor.

In what's already being described as the best game of 50-over cricket in history, the Black Caps fell on the wrong side of a technicality in this year's World Cup final, losing on a boundary countback after a tied super over at Lord's.

Having played a winter tour in Sri Lanka, the Black Caps this week begin their home summer with a T20 against England in Christchurch, although Taylor is adamant that the side have moved on from their World Cup heartbreak.

"It is what it is," Taylor said of the World Cup.

"It was a great campaign, [but] obviously it's totally a different series.

"[It is] a five-match series, the first time [for] a T20 international here at Hagley Park, just a big summer ahead, [we're looking forward to it]."

Taylor continued to say that the Black Caps aren't holding on to any lingering grief or ill-feeling after the World Cup, just wanting to get on with what's in front of them, heading towards next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

What's more the fresh-faced Black Caps side named for this series won't have any World Cup scars to carry.

"Everyone's moved on. It was a very emotional couple of hours afterwards.

"[But] a lot of the guys who are in this side weren't even in that team."