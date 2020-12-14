Black Caps sweep Test series against West Indies with huge win in Wellington

Relive 1 NEWS' session updates of day four of the second Test between the Black Caps and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood. Source: Photosport

11:51am: WI 307 all out

Your playlist will load after this ad

WICKET! Wagner finishes it off sending the bails flying and that'll do it! NZ win by an innings and 12 runs. The Black Caps also win the series 2-0 and as we said at the start of the day, that'll be good enough to move them to second in the ICC's Test ranks. A tough series for the West Indies and a tough tour overall but they'll know there are some positives to take away from this. In contrast, the Black Caps have seen some gems come through in this one, one of the shiniest being Jamieson who bowled superbly.

That's all for our live updates. Enjoy your Monday!

11:43am: WI 307/9 - C Holder 4, Gabriel 0

WICKET! Wagner comes into the attack and he gets Da Silva! Full delivery and it beats Da Silva's attempted flick to hit the pads in front of leg stump. Da Silva instantly reviews but there's no saving him here. He goes for 57 in a valiant attempt to keep the West Indies alive in this one. 22 runs or one wicket.

WI trail by 22 runs with one wicket remaining.

11:35am: WI 299/8 - Da Silva 50, C Holder 4*

FIFTY! That's 50 for Da Silva on debut! Great innings from him so far and showing a level head this morning in picking his moments and prior to this ball, even opted not to take singles to bring up the milestone just to protect his tail-ender. Not a bad mentality for a debutant! Windies one-off 300 but more importantly, 30 runs off forcing the Black Caps to bat again.

WI trail by 30 runs with two wickets remaining.

11:15am: WI 282/8 - Da Silva 37, C Holder 0

WICKET! Southee picks up a second as Joseph is sent packing after such a promising start. Joseph blasts 24 from 12 balls, including a six two deliveries before his dismissal, but gives up a soft dismissal with an edge to Watling. Watling makes the dive to bring it in and he's gone. Two wickets, 47 runs needed.

WI trail by 47 runs with two wickets remaining.

10:55am: WI 252/7 - Da Silva 32*, Joseph 0

WICKET! Southee strikes early! Jason Holder is gone after being bowled clean by the right-arm pacer! Beautiful ball. Full just outside off stump, Holder looks to defend down the middle but the ball gets past his outside edge and smashes into off stump. Three wickets left.

WI trail by 77 runs with three wickets remaining.

10:45am: WI 244/6 - J Holder 60*, Da Silva 25

Small update from the umpires. First ball at 10:50am. Crew have managed to get most of the water off the outfield so we're good to go!

WI trail by 85 runs with four wickets remaining.

10:30am: WI 244/6 - J Holder 60*, Da Silva 25

Play was mean to resume now after it finished early last night but there's some light rain around the Basin this morning which has delayed things a bit due to a wet outfield. It should move on soon enough though.

In more exciting news, should the Black Caps claim this Test, they will move to second in the ICC's world rankings!

10:20am: WI 244/6 - J Holder 60*, Da Silva 25

Day three recap: West Indies captain Jason Holder led a gallant rear-guard action which stalled New Zealand’s push for victory Sunday on the third day of the second cricket Test.

Holder made 60 and shared an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership with Joshua da Silva (25) which was worth 74 runs when bad light stopped play almost an hour before scheduled stumps.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At that point, the West Indies were 244-6 in their second innings, still trailing New Zealand by 85 runs after being forced to follow on 329 behind.

Resuming at 124-8 Sunday, the tourists were bowled out for 131 in their first innings, 329 behind New Zealand’s first innings of 460.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham enforced the follow-on and the home team at times looked almost certain to win the match inside three days. But a partnership of 89 for the third wicket between John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks and the late stand involving Holder and da Silva, on debut, forced the match into the fourth day.

Campbell made a career-best 68, including his second test half century to help slow New Zealand’s push for an innings victory and 2-0 series sweep.

Holder then joined with da Silva in late partnership as dark cloud gathered over the Basin Reserve to further delay a decision in the match.

A series win would lift New Zealand above England to third place in the World Test Championship and possibly into first place in world test rankings.

Earlier, Tim Southee took 5-32 and Kyle Jamieson 5-34 in the West Indies’ first innings. Southee took both first innings wickets to fall Sunday for his 11th five wicket bag in tests, while Jamieson had his second in only his fourth test.