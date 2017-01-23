Black Caps sweep Bangladesh with thumping nine wicket win on day four of second Test

What started out as a tense fourth day turned into a landslide as New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second Test.

The tourists dropped countless catches and meekly crumbled in the face of a sustained Black Caps pace barrage at Hagley Oval to lose the series 2-0 following a seven-wicket defeat in Wellington.

The Tigers' first-ever win over New Zealand was a possibility when play resumed on Monday after losing day three to rain.

However, the home side dominated their toothless opponents from the outset, banking a fourth-straight win in unexpectedly easy fashion.

Victory lifts them to fifth in the world rankings, leapfrogging Pakistan, who they also beat 2-0 in November.

New Zealand held a 65-run first-innings lead before Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner all claimed three wickets each to dismiss Bangladesh for 173.

It left a target of 109, which was knocked off just after 7pm inside 19 overs.

Jeet Raval (33) fell in identical fashion to the first innings, playing on to Kamrul Islam.

Fellow-opener Tom Latham (41 not out) completed a polished match double while Colin de Grandhomme (33 not out) did his job after being promoted to score quick runs.

A series of reckless dismissals undid the tourists, who were missing key run-scoring trio Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim - all from injuries suffered at the Basin Reserve.

Man of the match Tim Southee (3-48) started the rot to add his five-wicket bag in the first innings. He claimed the cheap scalps of key pair Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan before Bangladesh had wiped out the deficit.

Neil Wagner (3-44) employed hostility and Trent Boult (3-52) used reverse swing to snare a procession of victims from there.

Opener Soumya Sarkar (36) and Mahmudullah (38) threatened, although their innings were based around flashy strokes rather than application.

Swing specialist Southee became the fifth New Zealander to claim 200 Test wickets.

He is the second-fastest Kiwi to reach the mark, with his 56 Tests eclipsed only by the great Sir Richard Hadlee's 44.

Wagner's double-wicket maiden either side of tea was a body blow for the visitors, when Sabbir Rahman and Nurul Hasan both snicked to BJ Watling without scoring.

It took lusty, career-high knocks from tailenders Taskin Ahmed (33) and Kamrul Islam (25 not out) to push the target past 100.

Bangladesh were equally profligate in the field as New Zealand - resuming at 260-7 after day three was lost to rain - sped to 354 off a further 21.4 overs.

Two chances behind the wicket were botched, with the tourists dropping seven catches across the match.

Henry Nicholls advanced from 56 to a career-best 98, falling agonisingly short of three figures when bowled by spinner Mehedi Hasan.