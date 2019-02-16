TODAY |

Black Caps suffer World Cup injury scare with Tom Latham nursing fractured finger

The Black Caps have suffered an injury scare ahead of their departure for the Cricket World Cup on Sunday with wicketkeeper Tom Latham now in doubt for the opening stages of the tournament with a finger injury.

Latham has had his left middle finger put in a splint after it suffered a small fracture on the tip, a team spokesperson told Stuff.

The injury happened in last week's third warm-up match against Australia when Latham was struck on the finger while wicketkeeping.

The 27-year-old has been cleared to travel with the team after a further x-ray showed it was healing however there is no current timeline on when he'll be able to grip a bat or train again.

Selector Gavin Larsen told Trackside Radio they're keeping a close eye on Latham.

"Whether he takes his place in those warmup games we'll take a day by day approach on that, which will be down to the medical guys and Gary [Stead] and support staff when they're over there."

The injury will most likely rule Latham out of the Black Caps' final two warm-up games against India and the West Indies on May 25 and 28 respectively, meaning back-up keeper Tom Blundell could be in line to claim his ODI debut.

Blundell was the bolter of this year's world cup squad after beating Tim Seifert to the back-up spot, despite never playing an ODI and boasting a modest record in List A cricket, averaging 24 at a strike rate of just over 79.

However, Blundell's glovework put him ahead of Seifert.

Larsen said Seifert and Test wicketkeeper BJ Watling are both on standby but will remain in New Zealand for the time being.

"They're both ready; Tim has come off the back of his finger injury, that's OK, and BJ has been going well. We've got the different skill sets covered."

The Black Caps first World Cup is against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1.

, New Zealand. Saturday 16 February 2019. © Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Tom Latham of the Black Caps tries to stop a ball during the New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. One day international cricket. 2nd ODI, Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Source: Photosport
