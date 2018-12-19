Black Caps' strong start comes undone with three soft dismissals in first session on day three of Sydney Test

Nathan Lyon has disrupted New Zealand's best fight of the summer as they went to lunch at 3-141 on day three of the third Test against Australia at the SCG.



Jeet Raval Source: Photosport

Lyon removed Tom Blundell and Jeet Raval on Sunday as the Black Caps trail by 313 runs in their response to Australia's first-innings of 454.



Stand-in captain Tom Latham showed reached 49 before he drove Pat Cummins in the air straight to Mitchell Starc at mid-on before lunch.



Ross Taylor is not out on 21 while debutant Glenn Phillips is unbeaten on three as New Zealand attempt to salvage World Test Championship points out of a series they have already lost.



Lyon threatens to be a thorn in the tourists' side, with figures of 2-26 on a wicket already offering plenty of assistance to spinners.



He got Blundell before he could add to his overnight score of 34, with a shorter ball that spun between his legs and ricocheted onto the stumps off his pad.



Raval then went on controversial circumstances, burning a review as his poor summer continued.



Raval passed 20 for the first time in eight innings before Lyon trapped him lbw on 31.



The left-handed batsman waited until the review clock had ticked down to almost zero before raising his arm to review, without making the proper 'T' signal.

