Black Caps strike early as West Indies lose three quick wickets in Test opener

New Zealand have grabbed three wickets late in the opening session of the first cricket Test against the West Indies in Wellington.

Short balls from Neil Wagner accounted for two of the wickets after the tourists had done well to initially negate a green Basin Reserve pitch on Friday morning.

New Zealand won the toss and asked the visitors to bat but the first wicket didn't fall until the 90th minute.

Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at short leg off Wagner for 24. Kieran Powell then went for 42, well caught at third slip after a Trent Boult delivery climbed on him.

Shimron Hetmyer, on 13, fell on the stroke of lunch fending off a short ball from Wagner to second slip.

Shai Hope was yet to score and will be joined by debutant Sunil Ambris after lunch with the tourists on 79-3.