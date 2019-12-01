Black Caps strike as crazy run out dismisses England century maker

It would take something special for the Black Caps to dismiss England opener Rory Burns during the second Test match in Hamilton, with Jeet Raval stepping up to the mark.

After Burns registered his second Test century, a tuck off the left-hander's hip saw the batsmen attempt to come back for two runs.

However, Raval swooped in from midwicket, collecting the ball before throwing down the stumps, replays showing Burns short of his ground, out for 101.