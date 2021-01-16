TODAY |

Black Caps stars set to make rare appearance in Super Smash showdown

The men's Super Smash will get a major boost tomorrow as a few of the Black Caps' biggest stars make a rare appearance in their domestic colours.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson will headline the Auckland Aces' match tomorrow against the Northern Knights at the Eden Park outer oval.

For Boult, it will be the first time in five years donning the Northern Districts kit.

Most Black Caps players would usually target international teams in foreign T20 competitions, but now they're squaring off against teammates on home soil.

“It’s an interesting feeling taking on some of your team mates that you're used to going out with the black cap on your head, but yeah it's going to be good fun,” Boult said.

For New Zealand cricket’s man of the moment Jamieson, the Eden Park outer oval has been a stamping ground where the Auckland Aces star has proven to be a real handful for opposition batsmen.

Jamieson says the mind games had already begun during the Pakistan Test series.

“We had a little bit of stick given during that Christchurch test around who's going to hit who for six and who's going to get who out, so that will be, I guess, a side battle during the game,” he said.

Southee took aim at his own ND team mate’s batting skills today, saying a matchup between Boult and Jamieson wouldn’t be ideal.

Trent thinks he's going to hit Kyle into the Mobil, and if Trent is batting we're in a lot of trouble. So we'll see how it plays out tomorrow,” Southee said.

