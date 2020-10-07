Black Caps stars likely to miss England Test series due to IPL commitments

The Black Caps look likely to be without several key players for June's two-Test series against England, due to a clashing IPL schedule.

Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult of the Mumbai Indians (file picture). Source: Photosport

Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson are all likely to miss at least one if not both Tests set to be played in England in early June.

The trio are key members of their respective IPL sides and are unlikely to be given an early release to meet up with the national team in England prior to the tournament's conclusion on May 30.

Current Covid-19 protocols will mean a period of quarantine upon their arrival to the UK, meaning they will be forced to watch on from their hotel rooms when the first Test starts on June 2.

Whether those protocols change if New Zealand's players are vaccinated is unknown at this stage, but it would still be a tough ask for any Kiwis playing in the IPL final on May 30 to travel to England and take part in the first Test three days later.

New Zealand Cricket could be afforded some luck if none of the three stars' teams advance to the semi-finals, with the group stage concluding on May 23.

While not ideal, their absence will allow management to take a look at some potential newcomers ahead of the World Test Championship final in Southampton in late June. In particular Devon Conway, who has looked the part in international cricket since making his limited overs debut this summer.

The congested schedule will not only affect the Black Caps either, with a host of England stars also likely to miss the series.

Among them are test regulars Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, while other rotation options Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali could also miss out.