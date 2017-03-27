Black Caps stars included in ESPN Cricinfo's XIs of the 2010s

The Black Caps' resurgence of the 2010s across all formats hasn't gone unnoticed, with three players included in ESPN Cricinfo's Test and ODI teams of the decade.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson celebrates his century against South Africa. Source: Photosport

Current captain Kane Williamson finds himself batting in his preferred position of number three, coming in after the opening pair of former England captain Sir Alastair Cook and Australia's David Warner.

Debuting in 2010 with a century against India, Williamson plundered 6322 runs in the 2010s, coming at an average of 52.68 and notching 21 hundreds.

India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith round out the middle order.

In the ODI team, two Black Caps are given the nod for their 10 years of success: Ross Taylor and Trent Boult.

Taylor slots in at number five in the batting order, behind Kohli and South Africa's AB de Villiers. Having scored 6428 ODI runs in the decade, he became New Zealand's most prolific batsman in the 50 over format earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Boult's 164 wickets see him in the bowling unit alongside Australia's Mitchell Starc and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. His achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact that Boult wasn't even considered as a white ball bowler until the 2014/15 season.

However, there were no New Zealanders picked in the T20 team of the decade, with former captain Brendon McCullum perhaps unlucky to miss out.

Cricinfo Test XI of the decade: 1. Sir Alastair Cook (England), 2. David Warner (Australia), 3. Kane Williamson (NZ), 4. Virat Kohli (India), 5. Steve Smith (Australia), 6. Ben Stokes (England), 7. AB de Villiers (South Africa), 8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India), 9. James Anderson (England), 10. Dale Steyn (South Africa), 11. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka).