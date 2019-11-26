Black Caps stars Boult, de Grandhomme ruled out of second Test against England with injury

Daryl Mitchell has been called into the Black Caps’ squad for the second Test against England in Hamilton after Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult were ruled out with injury.

De Grandhomme tore his left lower abdominal muscle while fielding in the second innings of the innings win over England at Bay Oval.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An MRI scan yesterday confirmed that Boult had suffered a muscle injury to his side but the scan cleared him of any bone stress.

Both players will rest and rehabilitate before the squad departs for the Test series in Australia on December 7.

The injury to de Grandhomme means Mitchell, who has played nine T20 internationals for New Zealand, comes into the Test squad for the first time.

Mitchell is the son of former All Blacks rugby coach John Mitchell and could make a maiden Test appearance on his home ground of Seddon Park as a like-for-like replacement for de Grandhomme.

Your playlist will load after this ad