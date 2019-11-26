TODAY |

Black Caps stars Boult, de Grandhomme ruled out of second Test against England with injury

Daryl Mitchell has been called into the Black Caps’ squad for the second Test against England in Hamilton after Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult were ruled out with injury.

De Grandhomme tore his left lower abdominal muscle while fielding in the second innings of the innings win over England at Bay Oval.

Boult will undergo scans today to get a better understanding on his rib injury. Source: 1 NEWS

An MRI scan yesterday confirmed that Boult had suffered a muscle injury to his side but the scan cleared him of any bone stress.

Both players will rest and rehabilitate before the squad departs for the Test series in Australia on December 7.

The injury to de Grandhomme means Mitchell, who has played nine T20 internationals for New Zealand, comes into the Test squad for the first time.

Mitchell is the son of former All Blacks rugby coach John Mitchell and could make a maiden Test appearance on his home ground of Seddon Park as a like-for-like replacement for de Grandhomme.

Ferguson is set to make his Test debut after being named in the Black Caps' 15-man squad. Source: 1 NEWS

Lockie Ferguson will again be in contention for a Test debut after re-joining the squad with leg-spinner Todd Astle after both players were released to play in the opening rounds of the Ford Trophy.

The second Test against England begins at Seddon Park on Friday.

