Black Caps star Lockie Ferguson back in NZ after he's cleared of coronavirus

The Black Caps have returned home ahead of the isolation deadline, including bowler Lockie Ferguson who tested negative for coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As if the wait for an eventual negative test wasn't bad enough, it also meant he was forced to stay behind and wait as his teammates boarded an urgent flight back to Auckland.

“Certainly got a few texts on the Saturday, I was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms so happy to be back in New Zealand,” he said.

The team withdrew from the Chappell Hadlee Series almost immediately after the Government announced the new travel restrictions.

As of 1am on March 16 anyone entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand's mandatory coronavirus self-isolation measures to now kick in at 1am Monday

“It’s been a pretty difficult time to be honest, there’s obviously been different contingency plans that've been put in place so obviously the virus and the way it's spread and the way that things have happened it’s pretty unprecedented,” coach Gary Stead said.

“It was a quick get on the bus and get ready to come home as well after that pretty quickly, I don’t think it was really a choice at all we fully support the Government’s decision and certainly back the people that make those decisions as well.”