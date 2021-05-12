Black Caps star BJ Watling to retire from cricket after NZ's tour of England

The World Test Championship final is set to be BJ Watling's last match for the Black Caps.

A key cog in New Zealand's test match team for the best part of a decade, the wicketkeeper-batsman has announced his retirement from all cricket after the upcoming tour to England.

Black Caps contracts for the 2021-22 season were set to be released on Friday and with Watling set to be absent from that list, the time had come to reveal the news.

The 35-year-old, who had recently become a father for the second time, settled on the call to retire at the end of the just-completed home summer.

"It's the right time," he said in confirming his decision on Wednesday.

"It's been a huge honour to represent New Zealand and, in particular, wear the Test baggy. Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and I've loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys.

"Sitting in the changing rooms having a beer with the team after five days' toil is what I'll miss the most.

"My wife Jess has been a constant source of stability and support and I'm certainly looking forward to being able to spend more time with her and the kids. I also owe a big thanks to my mum for steering me in the right direction early on and always being there for me."

Watling's quiet demeanour and smaller stature were in contrast to his impressive contribution to the New Zealand test side.

He held the New Zealand Test dismissals record with 249 catches (excluding 10 as a fielder) and eight stumpings - the best numbers of any current Test gloveman.

His bowler-keeper catching combinations with Tim Southee (73), Trent Boult (55) and Neil Wagner (53) also occupied the top three spots on the New Zealand record list.

Watling's batting statistics were equally outstanding, the right-hander racking up eight Test centuries with an approach that was never flashy but filled with grit and determination.

He also held New Zealand records for the fourth and fifth highest partnerships: 362 with Brendon McCullum against India in 2014 and 365 with current captain Kane Williamson against Sri Lanka a year later.

Black Caps coach Gary Steady paid homage to Watling and his career.

"BJ is a wonderful player and a great bloke. He works really hard on his game to get improvements and always puts the team first.

"You just have to look at the respect he's held in by his team-mates and the opposition to appreciate his standing in the game. The records speak for themselves and he's been such a crucial cog in the Test team's rise over the past decade.

"The attitude and fight he brings to every day and every session of a Test is what has made him such a valued member of the Black Caps. He is without a doubt one our best ever wicket-keeper batsmen."

If Watling played all three Tests on the upcoming tour, (two against England and the Test Championship final) he would surpass Adam Parore's record of most Tests as a New Zealand wicketkeeper at 67.

True to character, though, he wasn't focussed on individual accolades.

"Although I've had to make this announcement ahead of the tour to England, my focus is very much on the three Tests ahead and preparing to perform in them.

"This tour will be a challenge on a few levels and we know as a team we will need to be at the very top of our game if we want to succeed."