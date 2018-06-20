 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps to square off with Australia in historic MCG Boxing Day Test in 2019

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Caps will face Australia in a Boxing Day Test at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground next year as part of a Future Tours Programme that sees New Zealand play England, Australia and India in a historic summer.

NZC boss David White says players are excited to end the 32-year wait to play in the prestigious match.
Source: 1 NEWS

The historic MCG fixture will be the first time the Black Caps will have played in one of Test cricket’s marquee fixtures in 32 years.

Their last Boxing Day appearance at the MCG came in 1987 when the Black Caps came agonisingly close to victory, only to be denied by a last-wicket partnership between Craig McDermott and Mike Whitney, who secured a nail-biting draw.

New Zealand have only played three Tests at the MCG, losing by an innings in 1973-74 in a match that started on December 29, and drawing the 1980 Boxing Day Test.

Before the historic three-Test, three ODI tour of Australia, the Black Caps will host England for two Tests and five T20s in October and November next year.

When they return from Australia they will face India at home in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20s in February-March 2020.

In October and November this year, the Black Caps face Pakistan away in three games in each format before hosting Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh - although they won’t play any Tests against India.

They will face Sri Lanka away in two Tests and three T20s.

The programme culminates with the ICC Test Championship final in England in June 2021.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown had a fun afternoon with Milla.

Watch: Lima Sopoaga's adorable baby daughter gets cuddles and laughs from new All Blacks 'uncles'

01:48
2
Ponga had to convince his parents but he says they’ll have tears in their eyes at State of Origin II.

Young Māori star Kalyn Ponga reaping the rewards of turning down Kiwis with Queensland debut on the horizon

00:54
3
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

00:27
4
The Samoa team are underdogs ahead of their Pacific rugby league Test against fierce rivals Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Video: Toa Samoa stars Anthony Milford, Sam Kasiano show off traditional Samoan dance moves ahead of Tonga match

01:36
5
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catching up on reading.

Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date

"Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading."

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

NZ Football told not to contact Football Ferns with investigation into coach Andreas Heraf's conduct underway

The coach's conduct with the Ferns has drawn a complaint from the NZ Professional Footballers Association.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 