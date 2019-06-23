Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish

The Black Caps' sportsmanship at this year's World Cup has shone through once again in this morning's thrilling win against the West Indies.

Multiple members of the New Zealand side abandoned their celebrations of winning the close contest to console a visibly-upset Carlos Brathwaite who had collapsed on the pitch after watching his attempt at winning the match get caught on the boundary ropes.

Brathwaite almost single-handedly got the West Indies across the line with his late century but with his side needing just five runs to win, he attempted to hit a six off the final ball of the 49th over.

His shot fell inches short as Trent Boult caught him on the boundary ropes, sending the Black Caps into euphoria but the centurian to devastation.

Ross Taylor was the first to cut the celebrations short and make his way over to Brathwaite but he was soon joined by captain Kane Williamson who helped Brathwaite back to his feet.

Jimmy Neesham, who was credited with the wicket after bowling to Brathwaite, was also on hand to shake the West Indies batsman's hand.