Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi snares four crucial wickets as NZ fightback against England in fourth ODI

Legspinner Ish Sodhi has bowled the Black Caps back into the fourth one-day international against England, restricting them to 335-9 despite an imperious Jonny Bairstow century at University Oval in Dunedin.

While Bairstow provided the firepower, Joe Root (102) proved the mainstay for England in compiling his 11th ODI century as wickets fell willy-nilly at the other end.

England had looked well in control at 267-1 early in the 38th over, but a threatened 400-plus tally was stymied by Sodhi's crucial 4-58.

Jason Roy and Bairstow kickstarted the England innings with an up-tempo 77-run stand in 62 balls, before Sodhi grabbed his first wicket in removing Roy for 42 early in the 11th over.

Bairstow then joined Root in a superb 190-run stand for the second wicket which finally ended four balls into the 38th over.

The 28-year-old right-hander caught the top edge of an offcutter from Colin Munro and skied a well-taken catch to Tim Southee at short third man.

His 138 was just three runs of his best-ever ODI tally, set against the West Indies last September. It came off 106 balls and included 14 fours and seven sixes.

It also heralded an epic England collapse, the next seven wickets falling for 38 runs.

Jos Buttler fell in the next over, Sodhi taking a sharp caught and bowled, England skipper Eoin Morgan adding only five further runs before he sliced Trent Boult to a fast-moving Munro at mid-on.

Ish Sodhi celebrates the dismissal of Roy.

Black Caps' spinner Ish Sodhi celebrates the dismissal of England's Jason Roy.

Ben Stokes became Sodhi's third victim two balls into the 41st over, his mistimed slog sweep lobbing comfortably to Henry Nicholls.

Moeen Ali disappeared in Sodhi's next over, Munro removed Chris Woakes for three to finish with figures of 2-53.

Root brought up his century with the penultimate ball of the 47th over, but could only add another run to his total before he gloved a slow bouncer from Southee to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

Tailender Tom Curran plundered 18 off Southee's last over, but England's efforts in losing their final eight wickets for 68 runs has left the Black Caps with a glimmer of hope.

