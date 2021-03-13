TODAY |

Black Caps' speedster Lockie Ferguson turns out for club side in return from injury

One of the Black Caps' biggest weapons has returned to cricket, albeit in the more modest setting of Auckland’s premier club competition.

Ferguson suffered a partial stress fracture in his back in December last year. Source: 1 NEWS

Speedster Lockie Ferguson showed out for the Parnell Peaches today in Auckland’s Hedley Howarth two day Championship.

Ferguson’s return comes after a three-month absence due to a partial stress fracture in the spine.

The 29-year-old picked up the injury in December and despite the lengthy rest period, Ferguson took it easy with just a couple of spells during the day.

"Certainly I love playing for these boys, but yeah it was sort of half a run today, maybe 60, 70 per cent but its nice to get a couple of spells in and the body seems to be okay," Ferguson said. 

Ferguson is aiming to play the T20 series against Bangladesh starting at the end of March.

