Black Caps slogger Martin Guptill admits ODI ton was 'a tough-work knock'

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill admits his century in Friday's 15-run fifth-ODI win over Pakistan was akin to "hard graft".

Guptill picked up his 13th ODI ton at the Basin Reserve as New Zealand secured a 271-7 total, but without resorting to his typically destructive style.

Instead, he and fellow stalwart Ross Taylor put together a measured 112-run third-wicket stand, rotating the strike and resisting the Pakistani onslaught.

He was eventually removed for 100 off 126 balls.

That score ultimately got the Kiwis into a winnable position, proceeding to bowl out Pakistan for 256 and win their 12th consecutive completed match.

The 31-year-old Guptill told reporters post-match that it wasn't his finest knock, but nevertheless crucial for helping them reach their total.

"We both battled to rotate the strike at various stages, but didn't want to throw our wickets away too early," Guptill said of his partnership with Taylor.

"It was obviously a tough-work knock.

"Not one of my most fluent ones but sometimes you have to go out and do the hard yards and do a bit of hard graft to eke out runs, and I managed to do that.

"It was more just trying to bat as long as possible for the team."

Taylor scored a handy 59 off 73 balls.

With Pakistan dispatched 5-0 in the ODI format, New Zealand will now look ahead to next week's three Twenty20 clashes.