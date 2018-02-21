Black Caps slip further to fourth in latest T2O world rankings after rough tri-series

New Zealand have dived to fourth in the world rankings following their last Twenty20 international of the summer while Pakistan surprisingly cling to top spot.

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain. Source: Photosport

Australia fell short of expectations in the latest ICC T20I rankings update, rated second despite dominating the tri-series which ended with a defeat of the Black Caps in the decider.

An ICC prediction tool said Australia would climb to top spot for the first time if victorious at Eden Park but the governing body admitted there had been a miscalculation and Pakistan remain top by a slim margin.

New Zealand began the summer at No.1 but slipped following a home series loss to Pakistan and a one win-four loss record in the tri-series which also involved England.