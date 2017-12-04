 

Black Caps skittle Windies to hammer home first Test win

New Zealand have quickly run through the West Indies lower order to win the first cricket Test in Wellington by an innings and 67 runs.

Despite the Windies fighting their way back into the contest yesterday, the Black Caps have struck multiple times to reclaim control.
The Windies were bowled out for 319 during the middle session of the fourth day.

Trent Boult took the final wicket, bowling Miguel Cummins to end the match with a day-and-a-half to spare.

Neil Wagner's 2-102 gave him a Test-best haul of 9-141 after his seven-wicket bag in the first innings.

Matt Henry finished with 3-57, Colin de Grandhomme 2-40 and Mitchell Santner 1-25.

New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.
Resuming the day at 2-214, the West Indies lost three wickets in the morning session and were 5-286 at lunch.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was the top scorer, falling short of a seventh Test century when trapped lbw for 91 by spinner Santner.

Shimron Hetmyer was next best with 66, his highest Test score.

After lunch the last five batsmen fell within 50 minutes.

The West Indies were always under pressure after they were asked bat first and were rolled for 134 in the first innings.

New Zealand grabbed control with 9(dec)-520 declared in their first innings, a lead of 386.

The second test starts in Hamilton on Saturday.

Black Caps

