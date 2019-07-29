TODAY |

Black Caps settle for draw in warm-up match after rain washes out final day

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps have been forced into a draw in their three-day warm-up match in Colombo after rain wased out the final day.

It came after the second day was also washed out due to poor weather.

The match against the Sri Lanka Cricket President's XI was the Black Caps' first since last month's Cricket World Cup final but also their only warm-up opportunity before their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Before weather intervened, the Sri Lankan squad ended the first day at 323/6 with Ajaz Patel spearheading the Black Caps' bowling attack, taking 5/40.

Captain Kane Williamson said the Black Caps won't look into the result too much.

"We bowled 60 overs, and that was it," said Williamson. "It was nice to get outside, but not much else to report.

"We've just been trying to get in as much practice in. Mother Nature is not playing its part at the moment, so we'll keep training indoors before heading to Galle tomorrow."

The Black Caps' first Test starts on Wednesday in Galle.

Coach Gary Stead admitted some players questioned the additions but now they’ve seen them, love it.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off.
'I reminded him he's not a dirty player' - Beauden Barrett says brother Scott 'carrying a lot of responsibility' after red card
2
A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head.
Steve Hansen blasts All Blacks' discipline after Bledisloe bashing - 'It's dumb footy'
3
Serena Williams shakes hands with Naomi Osaka after winning their Rogers Cup semi-final clash.
Serena Williams wins first rematch with Naomi Osaka since dramatic US Open final
4
South Africa beat Argentina 46-13 to take the crown off the All Blacks.
Springboks celebrate winning Rugby Championship for first time after dismantling Pumas
5
Ben Te'o
England's RWC campaign has shaky start after 'altercation' between players - report
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
1 NEWS

Watch as Sri Lanka cricket fans give Kane Williamson birthday cake during match
Steve Smith bats in the first Ashes Test

England planning selection around stopping Steve Smith in second Ashes Test
1 NEWS

'Bloody dangerous' - England quick Jofra Archer dominates in controversial appearance in domestic second XI game
1 NEWS

Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes