Black Caps settle for draw in warm-up match after rain washes out final day

The Black Caps have been forced into a draw in their three-day warm-up match in Colombo after rain wased out the final day.

It came after the second day was also washed out due to poor weather.

The match against the Sri Lanka Cricket President's XI was the Black Caps' first since last month's Cricket World Cup final but also their only warm-up opportunity before their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Before weather intervened, the Sri Lankan squad ended the first day at 323/6 with Ajaz Patel spearheading the Black Caps' bowling attack, taking 5/40.

Captain Kane Williamson said the Black Caps won't look into the result too much.

"We bowled 60 overs, and that was it," said Williamson. "It was nice to get outside, but not much else to report.

"We've just been trying to get in as much practice in. Mother Nature is not playing its part at the moment, so we'll keep training indoors before heading to Galle tomorrow."