Black Caps set 416 to win SCG Test after Aussies declare on back of Warner century

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have been set a target of 416 runs to win the final Test against Australia in Sydney after the hosts declared on 217/2 on day four.

Tom Latham dives unsuccessfully to catch David Warner during day four of the Third Test. Source: Getty

Australia's second innings was largely dominated by opener David Warner who collected his third century of the summer before finishing up 111 not out.

Australia opted to declare after Matt Henry finally made a crucial breakthrough for the Black Caps with the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne for 59 runs.

With the Trans-Tasman Trophy already wrapped up, Australia are on the verge of securing just their 10th whitewash of a full home summer with a win in Sydney.

New Zealand are yet to score more than 260 runs in any of their five innings this series, while the SCG wicket looks set to offer plenty of assistance to Nathan Lyon.

No team has successfully chased down more than 418 runs in Test cricket.

