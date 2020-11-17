Black Caps select South-Africa born run machine Devon Conway

The Black Caps have wasted no time in calling up newly eligible cricketer Devon Conway for the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies.

Devon Conway bats against Central Districts Source: Photosport

The South Africa-born batsman was rewarded for his prolific form in domestic cricket after becoming available for selection in August.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Devon into our environment for the first time and I'm sure he'll soak up the experience," said Black Caps coach Gary Stead.

Auckland fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is another new face in the T20 squad which will be captained by Tim Southee, with Kane Williamson and Trent Boult rested for the T20 series.

Glenn Phillips has also been recalled after showing strong form in the Caribbean Premier League.

"We've had to make a decision on Kane and Trent to prioritise the Test matches, given how important they are to our red-ball team and the fact they both played such big roles in the recent IPL while also managing injuries," Stead said.

"There's no secret we're right in the hunt for the World Test Championship Final following our two-nil win over India and having Trent and Kane fully fit and focused for the upcoming series will be crucial."

Southee, Jamieson and Ross Taylor are only available for the first two T20 internationals at Eden Park on Friday November 27 and Bay Oval on the Sunday.

They'll then head to Hamilton to join the Test squad.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead says he's keen to get international cricket back underway on New Zealand shores.

"I think we're all very aware and appreciative of how much work has gone in to make this home summer possible - in what is clearly unprecedented times," he said.

New Zealand's Indian Premier League stars Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert finish their managed isolation on Thursday November 26.

They join the T20 squad that evening ahead of the opening match on the Friday night in Auckland.

Colin De Grandhomme and Ajaz Patel remain injury doubts for the Tests which start on Friday December 3.

BLACK CAPS T20 SQUAD

Tim Southee (c)

Hamish Bennett

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Kyle Jamieson

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Seifert (wk)

Ross Taylor

BLACK CAPS TEST SQUAD