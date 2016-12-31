Black Caps secure a series clean sweep after chasing down with ease Bangladesh's 236

A record 179-run second-wicket stand by Neil Broom and Kane Williamson has guided the Black Caps to a breezy ODI clean sweep over Bangladesh.

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh Source: Photosport

New Zealand, despite losing both openers early, were unplayable with the bat in Nelson, reaching their 237 target with more than eight overs to spare.

The 33-year-old Broom followed up Thursday's century with 97 off 97, while skipper Williamson will count himself unlucky to not hit triple figures with 95 not out.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham then entered the fray to belt a quick-fire 28 and give his side a series clean sweep.

The two sides will now begin a three-match Twenty-20 series, starting in Nelson on Tuesday before two matches at Mount Maunganui.

Yet despite cruising with the bat, the Kiwis found life more difficult with the ball at times, struggling to break the Bangladeshi first-wicket stand.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladeshi openers Imrul Kayes and Tamim Iqbal notched an impressive 102 runs and put their side on the front foot.

Imrul was first to go for 44, removed by a fine Broom diving catch, before first-drop Sabbir Rahman edged to keeper Luke Ronchi.

From Sabbir at No.3 to Mosaddeck Hossain at No.6, Bangaldesh managed to score just 51 runs, turning a promising position into a troubling one.

Only keeper Nurul Hasan saved the side from further embarrassment with a quick-fire 44 as lower-order batsmen fell around him.

Bangladesh finished their 50 overs at 236-9, with paceman Matt Henry and all three Kiwi spinners impressing with the ball.

In response, the Black Caps got off to a miserable start when Latham was trapped LBW by Mustafizur Rahman for just four.

Fellow opener Martin Guptill followed suit, retiring injured with a hamstring complaint in the third over, before Broom was dropped at slip on zero.

Bangladesh would be made to suffer for that error, as Broom and Williamson found their feet and, with delays for light rain, pushed New Zealand towards victory.

Approaching a second successive century, Broom was eventually snared on 97 in the 35th over, caught at gully by Mushrafe from a Mustafizur delivery.