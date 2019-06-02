TODAY |

Black Caps' seamers skittle Sri Lanka as NZ romp home in World Cup opener

Associated Press
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka with almost 34 overs to spare in a 10-wicket thrashing in their Cricket World Cup opener in Cardiff.

Openers Martin Guptill (73 not out) and Colin Munro (58 not out) took New Zealand to 137-0 off 16.1 overs at the Sophia Gardens after the 2015 finalists dismissed Sri Lanka for 136 in 29.2 overs.

Guptill hit Isuru Udana for a six as he reached a 39-ball half-century and New Zealand moved to 100 in 13 overs. Munro brought up his own 50 off 41 balls in the next over.

The result never really looked in doubt after New Zealand won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat, with opener Dimuth Karunaratne offering the only serious resistance.

Karunaratne finished 52 not out off 84 balls for Sri Lanka, becoming the first opener to carry his bat at the Cricket World Cup since Ridley Jacobs for the West Indies against Australia in 1999.

    New Zealand claimed an emphatic 10-wicket victory in Cardiff to begin their campaign. Source: SKY
