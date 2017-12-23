 

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

Trent Boult's record-breaking 7-34 has powered New Zealand to a 204-run win over the West Indies in the second one-day international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.
The comfortable win secures the three-match series for the Black Caps after their first-up five-wicket win in Whangarei on Wednesday, with the third and final ODI in Christchurch on Boxing Day.

The Windies never looked like chasing down New Zealand's 325-run target, bowled out for 121 in 28 overs with Boult the main destroyer in topping New Zealand's all-time bowling figures against the West Indies.

Boult also ticked off 100 ODI wickets with his haul, having collected 94 going into Saturday's match.

New Zealand's 325-6 was set up by a 130-run sixth-wicket stand between Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle.

Nicholls' unbeaten 83 off 62 balls led the way to his best-ever ODI tally, the 26-year-old left-hander belting seven fours and two sixes along the way.

Astle provided invaluable support in just his second ODI, falling one run short of his maiden 50 when he was clean bowled by seamer Sheldon Cottrell two balls into the final over.

The pair added 130 runs together in the second ODI in Christchurch.
Opener George Worker (58) and the in-form Ross Taylor (57) provided the other innings of note for New Zealand.

The West Indies got off to a horror start, losing both openers inside the first four overs.

Boult was responsible for both, clean bowling Kyle Hope for four with the last ball of the second over, then tempting Evin Lewis (10) into a mistimed pull shot which was well taken at fine leg by Doug Bracewell.

Boult grabbed his third wicket with the first ball of the fifth over, Shimron Hetmyer making only two before edging the catch to Worker at first slip.

The Windies had no answer to the raw pace of Ferguson in Christchurch.
Shai Hope gifted Boult his fourth late in the 10th over, the Windies wicketkeeper skying a diving catch to Latham with a wild slog.

Lockie Ferguson then all but completed the Windies rout with back-to-back wickets in the 16th over.

Jason Mohammed was on 18 when he couldn't avoid a Ferguson bouncer and lobbed a simple catch back to the 26-year-old quick, Rovman Powell was then out for a golden duck when he was too slow to keep out a deadly yorker.

Ashley Nurse (27) and Ronsford Beaton (12 no) delayed the inevitable before Boult cleaned up the tail to complete his seven-wicket haul.

