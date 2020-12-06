TODAY |

Black Caps seal massive innings victory over West Indies in first Test

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has completed a thrashing of the West Indies by an innings and 134 runs in the first Test in Hamilton today.

Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood. Source: Photosport

The victory, which gave the Black Caps a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. was the largest by a New Zealand side over the West Indies.

Neil Wagner finished with four for 66 in the second innings as the Black Caps knocked over the West Indian tail on the fourth morning, but not before Jermaine Blackwood brought up his second Test century.

More to come.

Cricket
Black Caps
