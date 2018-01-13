Black Caps' Ross Taylor scores crafty half century as Pakistan rout New Zealand's lower order

Pakistan have given themselves a ripe chance of getting back in the one-day series by keeping New Zealand to a sub-par score in Dunedin.

The hosts scored 257 all out in their 50 overs today, helped by half centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, but they were let down by a lower-order collapse where they lost their last six wickets for 48 runs.

Pakistan, trailing 2-0, need to win to stay alive in the five-match series.

They bowled tightly in the first 15 overs and consistently took wickets in the last eight overs to give themselves the victory target of 258 on a slow University Oval pitch.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. Colin Munro (8) was caught in the second over when, looking to clear the boundary for a second time, he skied a delivery from Faheem Ashraf.

The in-form Martin Guptill was then run out for 45 in a mix-up with skipper Williamson.

Williamson's innings of 73, his 33rd one-day fifty, ended when he was trying to lift the run-rate in the 34th over, unable to clear the infield and Mohammad Hafeez took the catch off Rumman Raees.

Taylor's 52 was his 40th one-day fifty before he was trapped lbw from a slow left-armer by Shadab Khan in the 43rd over. The score was 209-4, but then Henry Nicholls went next ball, caught and bowled by Khan diving sharply to his right.

Hasan Ali then bowled Mitchell Santner (6) and one ball later Tom Latham (35) holed out to Shoaib Malik at deep midwicket. Todd Astle (5) lobbed a simple catch to mid off and Tim Southee (6) was bowled by Hasan Ali.

Trent Boult (13) was bowled by the last ball of the innings, leaving Lockie Ferguson six not out.

For Pakistan Raees returned figures of 3-51, Ali 3-59, Khan 2-51 and Ashraf 1-29.