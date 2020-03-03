Black Caps rise in individual ICC Test rankings after dominant win over Windies

Some key contributors to the Black Caps’ big first Test win over the West Indies last week have been rewarded with a rise in the individual ICC Test rankings.

Kane Williamson. Source: Photosport

Captain Kane Williamson, who collected a career-best score of 251 in the innings and 134 runs win which wrapped up on Sunday, has risen two spots to sit in a share of second with India star Virat Kohli in the batting ranks.

Williamson and Kohli sit behind Australian Steve Smith but the Black Caps skipper has been joined by another Kiwi in the top 10 with Tom Latham climbing to 10th with his innings of 86 runs.

In the bowling department, Neil Wagner’s six-wicket haul has allowed him to climb one spot to second behind another Australian - Pat Cummins.

Two places under Wagner is Southee who didn’t have any movement in the rankings despite collecting five wickets.

The Black Caps wrap up their series against the West Indies later this week with a second Test in Wellington starting Friday before turning their attention to Pakistan.

Men's Test Rankings

Batting

1. Steve Smith [AUS] - 911

2. Kane Williamson [NZL] - 886

2. Virat Kohli [IND] - 886

4. Marnus Labuschagne [AUS] - 827

5.Babar Azam [PAK] - 797

6. David Warner [AUS] - 793

7. Cheteshwar Pujara [IND] - 766

8. Ben Stokes [ENG] - 760

9. Joe Root [ENG] - 738

10. Tom Latham [NZL] - 733

Bowling