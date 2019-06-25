Black Caps relocate to Birmingham as they prepare for Pakistan showdown

The Black Caps have relocated to Birmingham as they prepare for their next Cricket World Cup fixture against Pakistan tomorrow.

Tomorrow's ODI will be the New Zealand team's seventh game at the tournament, with the Black Caps yet to drop a game in the UK.

New Zealand's fast bowler Lockie Ferguson says his side are happy with where they are at in the tournament, but expects a stiff challenge from their Pakistani rivals.

"You can probably see that through a lot of games, there has been some upsets and there has been some super tight games," said Ferguson.

"That is just the nature of a World Cup, there is so much pressure on every game to get the win.

The Black Caps and India are the only teams undefeated so far at the 2019 tournament.