Black Caps recall Hamish Rutherford amid Sri Lankan injury crisis

Hamish Rutherford has the chance of a sensational return to international cricket, recalled into the Black Caps' side as an injury replacement for Martin Guptill.

After Guptill was sent home from Sri Lanka after picking up an abdominal strain in this morning's series deciding victory, Rutherford has been called into the squad at short notice, four years after his last international outing.

The 30-year-old left-handed opening batsman has been playing County Cricket for English side Worcestershire, having scored 317 runs in the domestic 50 over competition.

Rutherford will join the squad tomorrow NZT, also covering for Tom Bruce who injured his knee in this morning's win.

The Black Caps play their final T20 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday morning NZT. 

Otago Volts' Hamish Rutherford. Source: Photosport
