Black Caps 'really excited' for return to Lord's, after England confirm June Test series

The Black Caps may be able to put their World Cup final demons behind them, with a return to Lord’s confirmed by England Cricket as part of a two-Test series between the sides in June.

It will mark nearly two years since the gut-wrenching loss at the home of cricket, and New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said Kane Williamson’s side are ready for the challenge.

“I know our players are very excited about playing at Lord’s.

“Last year we reached out to England Cricket who were going through a very tough time and said if we had a window of opportunity where we could come and play, we would welcome that opportunity.

“Straight after the IPL there’ll be two Test matches [including] one at Lord’s and our players are really excited about that.”

It may not be the only Test the Black Caps play at Lord’s this year.

The World Test Championship final is set to be held at the ground sometime in June or July, with New Zealand currently on track to play in the game.

However, they face stiff competition from India, Australia and England, all of whom still have one series remaining that may knock New Zealand out of a finals berth.

White said there was “a long way to go”.

“We’ll see what happens with the Test Championship.

“It’s really heating up now. Australia go to South Africa and England have just beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 so they’re really knocking on the door as well.

“It’s tremendous for the Test Championship and there’s been a lot of interest so let’s see what happens over the next few weeks.”

White also confirmed the White Ferns would tour England this winter as they start their preparations for next year’s World Cup.

“Our White Ferns go over to England in the winter which will be great preparation for them for the Cricket World Cup next summer which of course we’re hosting in New Zealand.”