Black Caps ready to be the 'main event' against Australia in Boxing Day Test

In a year that's seen them play in a World Cup final, the Black Caps' are now walking into their biggest challenge, a three Test series against trans-Tasman foes Australia.

Not having played in a Boxing Day Test for 32 years, the Black Caps are set for the Australian summer showpiece.

They head across the ditch this weekend, before opening their three Test series in Perth on December 12.

The 2019/20 series with Australia a huge statement on the Black Caps' current standings in world cricket, only the best-of-the-best are booked in for the Boxing Day and New Years Tests.

"It's nice to be recognised by Australia, to be the main event over there," coach Gary Stead said.

"I think it's all matched up to be a great series. Hopefully we can go over there and do New Zealand proud.

"We ask it of our players of it all the time, but we need to be at our very best to beat the best teams and to compete with them. If we're in that frame of mind then who knows what can happen."

First up, the pink ball Test in Perth against an Australian side that weren't challenged in their recent 2-0 series win over Pakistan.

They secured victory inside four days in Adelaide this week.

Question marks still loom over Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme after both missed the Black Caps' second Test against England last week.

Coach Stead out to allay any fears over the duo.