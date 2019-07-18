Black Caps 'ready to go' for Test Championship after World Cup heartbreak

Returning home after this week's Cricket World Cup heartbreak, the Black Caps don't have long to prepare themselves for their next assignment, the start of the new World Test Championship.

Beginning next month, the Test Championship will see each of cricket's major nations compete with each other over a two-year cycle, before a final at Lord's between the two top sides in 2021.

The Black Caps' first assignment of the new championship, comes in the form of Sri Lanka away, playing two Tests beginning on August 14.

Speaking as the Black Caps arrived back into Auckland this morning, all-rounder Mitchell Santner spoke about bouncing back from such a tough loss.

"It's one of those hard ones I guess, no doubt," Santner told 1 NEWS.

"It might take some people longer than others, it's the start of the Test Championship, which is something pretty cool as well.

"Every two years if you made the final and to be back at Lord's. To go to Sri Lanka, a tough place to tour. So no doubt the lads will be ready to go for that.