Black Caps quick Lockie Ferguson ruled out of first Test with calf injury

New Zealand's debutant quick Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against Australia after suffering a calf injury on day one. 

Lockie Ferguson.

The injury means the Black Caps' attack will be down a man for the remainder of the Test, making the task of victory that much more difficult with scorching temperatures forecast today and tomorrow in Perth.

Ferguson will be able to bat in the match after an MRI confirmed a muscle-tendon strain in his right calf.

His fellow paceman, Neil Wagner, was feeling for the debutant at stumps on day one where Australia were 248/4.

"Gutted, ain't it. It's pretty heartbreaking for him," Wagner said.

"I know he'll be devastated as well. We all sort of obviously get right behind him. Hopefully it's not too bad.

"We haven't heard anything back yet. Hopefully, you know it's good or better news than what everyone is suspecting.

"He's a quality player and we would have loved to see him bowl more and see what he could have done."

Ferguson finished the day with 0-47 from 11 overs.

