Black Caps' quick Lockie Ferguson annihilates batsman's stumps in career-best display

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up career best figures of 3-14, as New Zealand romped to a 204-run victory over the West Indies in Christchurch.

The Windies had no answer to the raw pace of Ferguson in Christchurch.
Source: SKY

Coming into the attack as second change, Ferguson wasted no time in wreaking havoc on the Windies' batting order, getting rid of Jason Mohammed with a fiery bouncer, resulting in a simple caught and bowled.

He then removed Rovman Powell with a ferocious yorker the very next ball, narrowly missing out on his hat-trick after that.

Ferguson's final wicket was that of Jason Holder with another bouncer, that the Windies' skipper could only glove behind through to keeper Tom Latham.

