Black Caps' quick Lockie Ferguson annihilates batsman's stumps in career-best display

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up career best figures of 3-14, as New Zealand romped to a 204-run victory over the West Indies in Christchurch.

Coming into the attack as second change, Ferguson wasted no time in wreaking havoc on the Windies' batting order, getting rid of Jason Mohammed with a fiery bouncer, resulting in a simple caught and bowled.

He then removed Rovman Powell with a ferocious yorker the very next ball, narrowly missing out on his hat-trick after that.