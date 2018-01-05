Black Caps put Windies whitewash behind them ahead of Pakistan series - 'It's a new challenge'

Despite their success across all three formats in the recent series' against the West Indies, the Black Caps aren't getting carried away ahead of the five match ODI series against Pakistan starting tomorrow.

With a 2-0 scoreline in the Tests, 3-0 in the ODI's and 2-0 in the T20 series, the Windies left New Zealand without a win from their tour, however the Black Caps aren't expecting as easy of a time against Pakistan.

Speaking to media today, Tim Southee said that the team aren't taking their next opponents lightly.

"Obviously we've had a great start to the summer, played some great cricket. But we know it's a new challenge, Pakistan will challenge us in different ways than the West Indies," he said.

"They're current champions in the Champions Trophy, they've been playing some good cricket for a number of years now."

"We're excited about the challenge."