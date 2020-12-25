Black Caps put in by Pakistan after including Mitch Santner in side for Boxing Day Test

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl today in the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Mitchell Santner came into the side for Daryl Mitchell. Source: Photosport

The pitch looks green and likely to assist seam bowlers early.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan is leading Pakistan for the first time in place of Babar Azam who is injured. Pakistan is also without the injured Shadab Khan and Imam ul-Haq.

Pakistan named Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in a strong pace attack.

Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand after missing the second test against the West Indies due to the birth of his first child. New Zealand chose spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner to play ahead of medium pace allrounder Daryl Mitchell.