TODAY |

Black Caps put in by Pakistan after including Mitch Santner in side for Boxing Day Test

Source:  Associated Press

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl today in the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Mitchell Santner came into the side for Daryl Mitchell. Source: Photosport

The pitch looks green and likely to assist seam bowlers early.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan is leading Pakistan for the first time in place of Babar Azam who is injured. Pakistan is also without the injured Shadab Khan and Imam ul-Haq.

Pakistan named Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in a strong pace attack.

Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand after missing the second test against the West Indies due to the birth of his first child. New Zealand chose spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner to play ahead of medium pace allrounder Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand recently swept the West Indies 2-0 to move up to third place in the World Test Championship rankings. A 2-0 win in the two-match series against Pakiatan might help lift it into the world championship final at Lord’s in June.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams and the Pelicans go down to hot-shooting Heat
2
Black Caps put in by Pakistan after including Mitch Santner in side for Boxing Day Test
3
Steven Adams drives to the rim for monster dunk in winning start to time with Pelicans
4
Chance of reaching World Test Championship final an incentive for Black Caps heading into Pakistan series
5
Kiwis behind hydrofoiling bike continuing to dream big - 'It could end up in the Olympics'
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Mitchell Santner gets spinning berth nod over Ajaz Patel for Pakistan Test series

Adam Milne turns to Shane Bond as he hunts Black Caps recall for T20 World Cup

Black Caps claim T20 series win over Pakistan after Kane Williamson finishes match with dramatic boundary

Black Caps make five changes for second T20 against Pakistan, including return of Kane Williamson