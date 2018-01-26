Black Caps 'pretty fizzed up' for Pakistan T20 series decider

 

Following last night's loss to Pakistan at Eden Park, the Black Caps are relishing their Twenty20 series decider against the tourists on Sunday in Tauranga, according to spinner Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand will be looking to take the series in Tauranga on Sunday.
Source: 1 NEWS

After a comfortable seven-wicket win in the opening match in Wellington, the Black Caps crashed to a 48-run win in Auckland last night.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Santner said his team were looking forward to a high pressure decider, hoping it'll hold them in good stead for the likes of Australia and England later this summer.

"Obviously it'd have been nice to win last night, but it's going to be exciting now that we've got a decider," he said.

"I think all the lads will be pretty fizzed up on Sunday."

