Black Caps prepare for Pakistan after Windies thumping: 'Quite a different challenge'

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson expects Pakistan to offer his team a whole new set of challenges when their five-match ODI series kicks off in Wellington tomorrow.

Mike Hesson says that several of his players should attract attention at this year's auction.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having gone undefeated in all three formats against a hapless West Indies outfit, the New Zealanders are anticipating a more testing examination from Pakistan over the next month.

The Black Caps cruised to a Twenty20 series-clinching 119-run win against the Windies on Wednesday in Tauranga, their 243-5 spearheaded by Colin Munro's record-breaking 104 off 53 balls.

The victory bumps New Zealand back to the top of the Twenty20 world rankings, two points clear of second-placed Pakistan.

Hesson was quietly satisfied with the way the Black Caps controlled the West Indies in Test, ODI and T20 formats, but admits they'll need to lift against Pakistan.

"I think we dominated from start to finish which is a challenge in itself," he said.

"I don't think we relaxed at any stage, I think we were pretty professional in how we operated.

"But Pakistan are quite a different challenge. They're as good a bowling attack as there is going around world cricket at the moment.

The Black Caps opener slammed 104 against the Windies in Tauranga last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They're very varied - they've got wrist spinners, they've got finger spinners, they've got left and right arm quicks."

Hesson is also expecting a composed, aggressive performance from Pakistan's experienced batting line-up, but has been encouraged by the form shown by New Zealand's own openers.

Munro's latest century meant he became the first batsman to hit three T20I centuries, but it was his consistency and combination with Martin Guptill that Hesson found most pleasing.

"He's exceptional, isn't he? He hits bad bowling, but he also hits good bowlers, and into areas of the park that are very hard to defend," he said.

"It's nice when you get a two-pronged attack with Martin performing as well as he did. They're a pretty formidable unit."

Blackcaps team photo. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018.

