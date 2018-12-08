TODAY |

Black Caps play three spinners, bat first in World Test Championship opener

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps have won the toss and chosen to bat first in their opening match of their World Test Championship against Sri Lanka in Galle.

In New Zealand's first red ball assignment since the devastating World Cup final defeat, Kane Williamson's side features three spinners, with the trio of Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville given the green light.

The decision to bat first could prove decisive for the Black Caps, with teams batting first in Sri Lanka boasting a 17-win and two defeat record in the past 19 Tests.

Elsewhere, Tim Southee has been preferred to Neil Wagner in the two seamer roles, with Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle and Tom Blundell the other players to miss out.

Black Caps:1. Tom Latham, 2. Jeet Raval, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling (wk), 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Tim Southee, 9. Will Somerville, 10. Ajaz Patel, 11. Trent Boult.

Will Somerville celebrates a wicket against Pakistan
Will Somerville celebrates a wicket against Pakistan Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'
2
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
3
Australian media have singled out the 34-year-old as a key man as the ABs aim to retain the Bledisloe Cup.
Sonny Bill Williams ready to battle rampaging Wallabies opposite Samu Kerevi
4
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
5
Will Somerville celebrates a wicket against Pakistan
Black Caps play three spinners, bat first in World Test Championship opener
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Coach Gary Stead admitted some players questioned the additions but now they’ve seen them, love it.

Black Caps settle for draw in warm-up match after rain washes out final day
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media outside his office in Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Morrison has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming British prime minister and hopes to ink one of Britain's first bilateral trade deals after Brexit. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)

Australian PM attacks Cricket Australia’s transgender and gender-diverse policy
Vegemite

Ashes rivalry intensifies as Vegemite takes aim at Marmite
NZ Coach Mike Hesson. Black Caps training session. Tri Series Twenty20 cricket series. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 15 February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Mike Hesson shortlisted for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh coaching roles after leaving IPL job