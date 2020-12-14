Black Caps play down move to top of ICC Test ranks – ‘It’s something we’ve never talked about’

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps may be on top of the world in the ICC Test ranks but don’t bother asking them about it – the team have never even discussed being No.1.

That’s according to stand-in skipper Tom Latham who spoke to media after the Black Caps’ dominant innings and 12 runs win over the West Indies today; the result that lifted them to such a status.

"From our point of view, it's something that we've never actually talked about," Latham said.

"I actually didn't realise [we could move to No.1] until this morning so I think that shows what the group's about - it's about putting the performances in."

The 2-0 series win over the West Indies lifted New Zealand level with Australia on a rating of 116 points in first place on the ICC world Test standings, the first time in their history it has achieved that ranking.

“As far as the world rankings go, it's nice to go there but that’s a by-product of the effort these guys have put in time and time again over the last couple of years," Latham said. “We’ve got another Test series starting (soon) and so the focus now will turn to that.”

New Zealand moved past England into third place in the world Test championship standings, a more pressing objective as it attempts to claim a place in next year’s final at Lord’s.

A clean sweep of Pakistan in a two-Test series starting later this month will give New Zealand a chance of competing with Australia and India for a place in the June final.

The ICC Test championship started last year and involves nine teams each playing six series for points on a home-and-away basis, with the top two meeting in the final. Australia and India are meeting in a four-Test series starting Thursday.