Black Caps plan to have Kane Williamson back for final two T20s against Pakistan

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is still on baby watch at home in Tauranga but is still on track to rejoin the team for the final two games of their upcoming T20 series against Pakistan later this month.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead gave an update on his squad heading into the series and noted Williamson was always set to miss the first T20 which takes place this Friday at Eden Park.

Williamson missed the Black Caps’ innings and 12 run win over the West Indies in Wellington to be with his wife Sarah as they’re expecting their first child this month.

“There’s no update on baby news so we’re going to let them carry on as is,” Stead said.

“But the plan, at this stage, is he will still join the team for the second and third T20s.”

The second T20 takes place this Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton before the series wraps up at Napier’s McLean Park on Tuesday.

After that, the Black Caps play a two-Test series against Pakistan with the first match beginning on Boxing Day at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval before heading to Christchurch in the New Year to play at Hagley Oval starting January 3.

Stead says allrounder Colin de Grandhomme will miss the Test series due to a stress injury in his right foot but there’s hopes he’ll be back on the pitch in mid-January with a trial run in the Super Smash T20 competition.

Spinner Ajaz Patel is travelling with the NZ A team to play a four-day Test against Pakistan A in Whangārei starting on Thursday with hopes he will pull through and be available for Black Caps selection in the upcoming Tests.

Fellow bowler Lockie Ferguson is currently awaiting scan results on his back before any selections are made, Stead added.

