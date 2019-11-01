Black Caps outclassed by England, crash to convincing defeat in T20 series opener

The Black Caps have been humbled in their first assignment of the international home summer, crashing to a seven-wicket defeat in the first T20 International against England in Christchurch.

With captain Eoin Morgan winning the toss and electing to bowl first on a hard wicket at Hagley Oval, England's decision was vindicated straight away, the opening bowling partnership of brothers Sam and Tom Curran bogging down the Black Caps' batsmen.

Martin Guptill was the first to depart, his aggressive attempt at a pull shot off Sam Curran only managing an inside edge onto the stumps, out for two from seven balls.

That dismissal saw Tim Seifert join Colin Munro at the crease, the pair adding 33 for the second wicket before Munro fell for 21 from 20, pulling Chris Jordan straight to Morgan on the edge of the circle.

The Black Caps' stop-start innings would frustratingly continue, no batsman truly able to cash in, with Seifert (32) and Colin de Grandhomme (19) failing to cash in on promising starts.

A brisk stand of 56 between Ross Taylor (44) and Daryl Mitchell (30 not out) lifted the Black Caps to 153/5 from their 20 overs. Chris Jordan was the pick of England's bowlers with 2/28 from his four overs.

In response, England's opening pair added 37 for the first wicket, before Dawid Malan became the first tourist to fall, out for 11 after skewing a catch to Ish Sodhi at short third man off Mitchell Santner.

Santner had his second not long after, Jonny Bairstow falling after a terrific catch in the deep by Guptill, on his way for 35.

However, James Vince laid the platform for England's victory, scoring his first international T20 half century, his milestone coming from 33 balls with seven fours and one six. He and Morgan added a brisk 50 run stand from just 28 balls, before Vince fell for 59 from 38, skying a half tracker to Guptill, giving Santner his third wicket.

Wicketkeeper Sam Billings (14 not out) joined Morgan (34 not out) at the crease, the pair finishing the run chase in convincing style, chasing down New Zealand's total with 1.3 overs to spare.