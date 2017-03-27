Black Caps openers happy to get warm-up with NZ A before West Indies Test

Opener Jeet Raval is pleased he got an early look at the West Indies bowling attack ahead of the first international of a New Zealand summer that is thin on Test cricket.

New Zealands Jeet Raval. Source: Photosport

Raval had scores of 1 and 32 not out as New Zealand A took on the tourists in a warm-up in Lincoln over the weekend. He and fellow Test opener Tom Latham (24 and 28no) each faced at least 100 balls.

"We had a good three days in Lincoln and it was nice to bat against their bowlers and spend some time in the middle," Raval said ahead of the first Test in Wellington, starting at the end of the week.

"It was pleasing but it's going to be a fresh start come Friday.

"It was a different surface in Lincoln to what we are going to get here but I guess it's just nice to get used to their actions and what they do with the ball."

New Zealand are fourth in the ICC Test rankings. However, they haven't played a Test since March and have just four of them this summer, two each against the West Indies and England.

The West Indies are ranked eighth, but Jason Holder's men have had two series in the past three months, losing 2-1 in England and then winning 1-0 in Zimbabwe.

Raval, unconcerned about the poverty of Test cricket this summer, said the West Indies were a quality side and had played good cricket in their last few matches.

He was also wary of legspinner Devendra Bishoo.